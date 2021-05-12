I am unfamiliar with Skip Brandt’s qualifications to serve as an Idaho County commissioner, but I know without a doubt that an understanding of Constitutional political theory is not one of them.
According to an April 27, 2021, article in the Lewiston Tribune, Brandt claims it would be “unconstitutional” to establish Idaho County as a 2nd Amendment sanctuary. In other words, Brandt believes it is unconstitutional . . .to protect the Constitution. What Brandt does not seem to remember is that the oath he took was to uphold the U.S. and State constitutions. Both acknowledge the right to keep and bear arms.
Brandt also seems unaware the long-held position concerning Constitutional political theory is that any federal, state, county or city law contrary to the Constitution is automatically null and void. This is something the founders recognized as intrinsic to a Constitutional Republic; authority to govern does not lie in the office, but in the founding documents. I recommend Brandt read The Federalist Papers and The Anti-Federalist Papers to gain an understanding of the philosophical context of the U.S. Constitution. The Federalist papers 41-43 and 78 are especially pertinent.
Brandt also claims the citizen concern for the U.S. and State constitutions is actually a political vendetta that has something to do with former Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings’ defeat in last year’s Republican primary. This perplexing paranoia concerning Giddings makes one wonder what is really eating at Brandt. Does he have something to hide? In any case, Brandt must not allow his personal issues to influence his service as an Idaho County commissioner.
Finally, it seems Brandt’s ignorance on the subject of the Constitution and his indifference toward the citizens of Idaho County disqualify him for office. I have heard nothing about a recall, but I guarantee I will not be backing Brandt or his fellow commissioners in the next election.
David Eric Williams
Cottonwood
