Like a breath of fresh air, it was a delight reading last week’s letters by Gary Altman and Ted Wilkins of Grangeville. Identifying themselves variously as Christian, conservative and Republican, they did not spew the fumes of Trump’s propaganda that many of those three identities continue to exhale into our community. Altman and Wilkins represent an honest Christian, a respectable conservative, a pre-Trump Republican, the kind of American who has not become a Trump-puppet who repeats endless lies and conspiracy theories, and who is honestly dedicated to defending the Constitution.
Kudos Mr. Altman and Mr. Wilkins.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville
