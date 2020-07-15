I’ve never been to Broadway.
Way back in January, before that which I will not name upended so much of our lives, a small group of local young adults planned a Valentine’s event. An Enchanted Evening they called it. It was delayed, then delayed again. Undeterred, this group of people persevered with communications, planning and rehearsals as appropriate and possible. These are all very busy people, many with young families and all the demands life throws at each one of us.
Well, it all came together Sunday -- the local stars aligned. Words fail but for those few blessed couples and friends in attendance, the evening was magical, entertaining and completely exceeded expectations.
There are quite a few names to mention, but in the interest of brevity, I will just say you know who you are, and we are grateful. You all did an amazing job, beyond amazing. From atmosphere to entertainment, exceptional talent and service and the young fresh beautiful smiling faces, it was a night not to be forgotten.
You all seemed so at ease and “in your element” – each one exceptional. Are you primed and ready to pull it off one more time? Perhaps as a fund-raiser or benefit? Maybe at a larger public venue? They say that second performances are best....
As already mentioned, I’ve never been to Broadway. Sunday evening, however, I wonder if Broadway came to Grangeville.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.