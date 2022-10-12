The fake Republicans and Lefties in Idaho are very afraid that if people hear Ammon Bundy’s ideas, they will realize he must be elected. His ideas are innovative, and they are Constitutional. Don’t believe me, please go to his website and see how to “Keep Idaho, Idaho.”
Governor Brad Little refuses to debate Bundy because Little is afraid his answers in a debate will remove all doubt and everyone will clearly see he really is a socialist, globalist and a Democrat in disguise. He runs the state at the wishes of “corporate cronies.” They give him money and he acts. In my opinion, it’s “pay for play.”
Ignore the negative hype about Bundy — consider the source. The media is a wholly owned subsidiary of “the Left.” Don’t believe their lies. Bundy was acquitted in two federal trials where the government tried to railroad him; however, the juries saw through it and acquitted him. Bundy has the law and Constitution on his side. He’s the kind of man we need as governor. Bundy won’t call your business “nonessential” and shut you down. Bundy won’t send police to arrest moms who take children to public parks. He won’t shut down churches. He will stand up for the “little guy.” He’s the kind of governor we need. Remember: when the Left and RINOs together come down hard on a candidate it’s because the candidate is telling the truth. Vote Bundy in November! You can’t afford not to — Idaho is in serious jeopardy and has been targeted by the Left.
