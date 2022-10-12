The fake Republicans and Lefties in Idaho are very afraid that if people hear Ammon Bundy’s ideas, they will realize he must be elected. His ideas are innovative, and they are Constitutional. Don’t believe me, please go to his website and see how to “Keep Idaho, Idaho.”

Governor Brad Little refuses to debate Bundy because Little is afraid his answers in a debate will remove all doubt and everyone will clearly see he really is a socialist, globalist and a Democrat in disguise. He runs the state at the wishes of “corporate cronies.” They give him money and he acts. In my opinion, it’s “pay for play.”

