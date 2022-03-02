Government schools teach that everything came from nothing. Our three-billion-character computer code style DNA came from mud and no person has any true purpose. This is antithetical to Christianity and defies logic.
Voting no on the levy is the best way for you and me to send a message to the school board. Any school district that spent tens of thousands of dollars sending school buses all over the district delivering lunches during the summer does not appear to have a money shortage. If the schools focused on true education, they would already have more than enough funding.
Angie Edwards wrote, in the Feb. 23 paper, that she didn’t understand “how anyone smart enough to write a letter (and) calls themselves (sic) a Christian can vote no on a school levy... Shame on you!”
Well, I am obviously smart enough to write a letter, and I most certainly will vote no on the levy. But, no, I think the shameful behavior belongs to those who would take money away from (poor) property owners and give it to a bloated bureaucracy, that will likely fail to educate our youth any better, regardless of how much money they receive.
Vote no as your Christian obligation for good stewardship.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.