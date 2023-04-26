Some C.O.W.s from California, Oregon and Washington are messing in our hometowns.
We see them nearly daily on the news; rioting, burning, looting, shouting and displaying obscenities in their home streets of San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. For about a year now, there have been at least two vehicles on the streets of Kamiah displaying, in our children’s faces, large banners and spare tire covers with the “F” word.
A little internet research reveals that Idaho has an anti-obscenity statute (Idaho Code 18-6409), which reads in part, “Every person who maliciously and willfully disturbs the peace or quiet of any neighborhood (by the use of) any vulgar, profane or indecent language within the presence or hearing of children, in a loud and boisterous manner, is guilty of a misdemeanor.” It has been ruled that parading of a large flag is a “boisterous manner.”
This code is currently upheld by State v. Hammersley, 10 P. 3d 1285 - Idaho: Supreme Court 2000, which reads in part: I.C. § 18-6409 sought to proscribe just such conduct in preventing a breach of the peace… (The word) “Maliciously” imports a wish to vex, annoy, or injure another person…
There being no provision for an exception to the First Amendment in the U.S. Constitution, by the 10th Amendment, such necessary, specific and narrowly defined exceptions must come from the states, as they do.
Many states use a “community standard” to define what is vulgar or obscene, and we, by our actions or inactions, determine what our community standards are. If the C.O.W. poop is allowed to build up on our streets, the courts will view that permissiveness as our self-imposed standard.
If our communities are to survive this C.O.W. stampede, we, and they, must rouse ourselves to promote good and resist evil. Flyers of the “F” flag should be made ashamed of themselves for promoting indecency. (No, you don’t have to use the “F” word to demonstrate a political conviction, or to be a conservative.)
