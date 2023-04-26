Some C.O.W.s from California, Oregon and Washington are messing in our hometowns.

We see them nearly daily on the news; rioting, burning, looting, shouting and displaying obscenities in their home streets of San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. For about a year now, there have been at least two vehicles on the streets of Kamiah displaying, in our children’s faces, large banners and spare tire covers with the “F” word.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.