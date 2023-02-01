Why, if America is indeed the most powerful nation in the history of the world, are we afraid to use our military might to stop a Russian thug? Are we so afraid of Putin, that we will allow the senseless slaughter of civilians, including babies in maternity hospitals and children in daycare centers? Or is fear of Putin combined with the administration’s and Congress’ desire to help the military-industrial complex? Who really benefits when our country gives bits and pieces of our military supplies to a country when we have no desire for that war to be won? Beginning to sound a lot like Vietnam, isn’t it?
That trickle-war doesn’t help me, or most Americans pay their grocery bills or their skyrocketing health bills, but it helps the wealthy elite in this country, especially the huge corporations that build weapons of war our government uses to supply Ukraine with less-than-adequate firepower. Why are so many enamored with the thought of increasing the wealth of the small minority in this land? We just continue to help the rich get richer and the poor get poorer as we put our nation’s financial woes on the backs of the middle class. Democrats and Republicans and conservatives, as well as liberals, are equally guilty in this. Do we continue to scream “murder!”, when we push the pro-life agenda, but ignore the killing of babies in another country with our weapons?
