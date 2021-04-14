Why do minor children have to repay portions of ‘stimulus’ money? I’ve received three checks from an already ‘debt-ridden’ public treasury this past year. I returned one check, but it was sent back. My name is on each check, but monies were sent to all in the household, including minor children.
I’ve called U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and congressional offices. Two congressional offices have confirmed that the minor children will have to repay portions of this added debt most, if not all, of their lives. So, what is it called if a child, who can’t vote, must work most of their life paying off someone else’s debt? Hmmmm. After three checks, it looks like a pattern. With no application process, they (and everyone) are forced to participate. Is the State of Idaho accepting these debt ridden monies, also? If so, unless I am missing something, could that mean the governor and legislature of the State of Idaho are complicit?
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
