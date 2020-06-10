The primary is over, and it was indeed a lively election with excellent turnout – Idaho County had an impressive 61 percent turnout, compared to 38 percent statewide. I believe this was fueled by the contest for sheriff, in which Ulmer won by a huge margin, garnering a whopping 67 percent of the vote. I want to congratulate Doug Ulmer on this win and also acknowledge and state publicly that he had nothing whatsoever to do with the memes that I prepared and published in the local papers; in fact, he came right out and disclaimed them in this forum.
I commend Doug Ulmer for his commitment not to campaign negatively. That is why he will make a great sheriff – he is not political! However, I’m here to tell everyone that negative campaigning is a necessary reality in American elections, and has been for a long, long time. And there is plenty of research which shows that negative ads inform people about both candidates, have a positive effect for the candidates (voter preference) and boost election turnout.
As for “memes,” it seems these have become a staple of our modern communications. When done right, they are simple, easy to understand, and convey a quick and important message just by looking. And people do look; memes are seldom passed by! The memes I posted on Giddings were negative; but I also did some positive ones with Doug Ulmer, showing him with his Medal of Honor. Way more effective than words, words, words.
No one can say if these memes changed the actual outcome of this election, but I am certain many people paid attention and were persuaded by them. Now Doug Ulmer has a solid mandate to lead ICSO and that is a very good thing. I can’t apologize for exercising my First Amendment rights in this way; someone had to do it!
Joshua Palken
Elk City
