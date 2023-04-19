Again, with due respect to Mr. Threewit [Free Press issue April 12], I find it funny that you use a military-style (9 mm) semiautomatic firearm, I bet, for defense. Sounds like you only want military-grade weapons for your own defense. AR 15s are noted for their lightweight, easy to carry and operate. The BAR (Browning Automatic Rife) that I carried in the service weighed 19.75 pounds, plus two men to carry my ammo. That’s heavy. Looking back in history, shotguns were the weapon of choice for home defense, as well as stagecoaches of the old west. They are heavier than AR 15s. I would bet your 9 mm is made of the same plastic that AR 15s are made out of. I myself would not own an AR 15. To me, a wood and steel firearm is a tool of form and function, plus a work of art.
In the 1920s, they outlawed alcohol. Did not work. We still have people killed by drunk drivers at the rate of one every 45 minutes every day. You try to make the point that guns are the problem; however, it’s not. We have more guns than cars. You can’t stop this action by trying to outlaw tools that have been around for 500 years. You can’t stop stupid with a law.
