More than car theft. My mother was one of the recent car theft victims. It was my fault. During the transfer of groceries, I left her keys sitting in the console of her car. Hard lesson learned. But, it wasn’t just the car that was taken. The thief kept the keys, which also included her house keys. My poor mom was terrified the thief would take her car again, or worse yet, come into her home. I rekeyed all the doors in her home. The cost of recoding her car ignition key is around $200, so while we waited, and prayed for the thief to be caught, and hopefully her keys to be found, we parked another car behind hers. To learn that the thief lived in our neighborhood was disturbing, but not surprising. It’s a party house. Loud trucks, loud music and loud voices at all hours, with little concern for neighbors.
We are so proud of the dedication and dogged determination of our local law enforcement. Officer Quintal, you should be nicknamed, “Tracker.” Seriously! It’s impossible to put into words our appreciation for all who were involved in this investigation. We knew you would get the job done! Now, we can only hope that the courts will reward your hard work and do their job.
On a side note...It would be appreciated if victims of the crime be given personal notification of an arrest prior to public notices. It had already been posted on Facebook for 10 hours before we learned an arrest had been made. Some of us don’t live our lives on Facebook.
Juli Stevens
Grangeville
