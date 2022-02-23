I was struck by the number of “vote no” letter writers who have sent their children to public school. Use the system but don’t support the system? I was struck by the ones who can afford to remodel their homes, yet complain about the cost of supporting a levy. I was struck by the number who claim to be Christians. Christian values prescribe caring about your community, especially the least of these. In my book, these are the poor kids. Have any of you “no voters” stopped to think about the poor kids? They will always go to public school. Most often, their parents can’t afford to homeschool or send them to the next town’s “better” school. Do you think they can’t read your letters and feel your lack of support?
I don’t love our current school board or every decision they make about money. That is not the point in a levy vote. If you don’t like the budgeting decisions, attend school board meetings. The levy vote is about whether we care about the children in this community. Period. Not just our own children. All the children.
Voting yes will cost me a couple of hundred dollars. I am lucky enough to own a home. I consider it a fundamental obligation of living to support my community. Do you realize we live in one of the lowest property tax counties in Idaho; that Idaho is in the bottom third of states for overall tax burden? And you still want to complain? If you are also lucky enough to own some property, do your part. Short on money? Drink fewer coffees, buy a few less cartons of ice cream, cases of beer. Don’t buy these things? Save part of your tithes and pay your taxes with them (God loves all the little children).
I don’t understand how anyone who is smart enough to write a letter, who believes in education (of any kind), who calls themselves a Christian, can vote no on a school levy. You are hurting the least of those in our community. Shame on you!
Angie Edwards
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.