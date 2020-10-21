As the voting deadline approaches, it boggles the mind to believe there are still undecided voters out there. After the censoring stunts by the tech giants from Silicon Valley, Twitter and Facebook, they made it crystal clear they don’t give a damn about our First Amendment Rights – Freedom of Speech. They are so far left and liberal, they only care about their own agenda. By them censoring the newly uncovered Joe/Hunter Biden corruption scandal last week, they are telling us, we the public, don’t matter. If what was discovered on Hunter’s laptop is true, Joe Biden possess a threat to our national security. This should scare all of you to the core of your soul. The liberal Democrats will stop at nothing to get their candidate elected. This is fascism at work. They decide what you can and cannot read or say and whom you can share that information with. Our rights be damned. This is just a glimpse of what’s to come if Biden is elected.
Remember Pelosi trying to put together a 16-panel commission to strengthen the enactment of the 25th Amendment to get rid of a sitting president? The Dems are so confident that Biden will be elected president that they are ready to use the 25th amendment to remove him from office, using his failing mental state and Harris becomes your president. Think back about five weeks ago when Harris referred to their campaign ticket as the Harris/Biden ticket; then later Biden himself referred to the ticket as the Harris/Biden ticket. Neither of the two made any attempt to correct the slip. Harris was fully aware of what she had said; doubtful Biden was.
If you care at all about our great country and the freedoms you enjoy every day, you must vote for Donald J. Trump. If we all come together and vote to re-elect our president, we just might pull off a miracle because if there ever was a rigged election set in motion, this is the one.
May God Bless us all and keep America great and free.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
