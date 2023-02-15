In the Feb. 1 edition of the Free Press, JSD243 Superintendent Simonson said, “Censorship can be a slippery slope –,” referring to her decision to keep LGBT literature, and other obscene books, in the hands of minors attending public school in Riggins.
The administration refuses to remove these books, and follow Idaho laws set in place to protect children, because of censorship? That is nonsense!
Censorship does not apply to minors! It is not “censorship” to take a Playboy magazine out of the hands of a 15-year-old. It is law!
The greatest thing about America is our dedication to liberty, at all costs. Thomas Jefferson said, “I have sworn upon the altar of God, eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.”
The “social change” movement in school tells our children to accept, condone, and support everybody’s behavior, no matter what it is, especially their sexual expressions!
This is absurd! I don’t have to approve of the “LGBTQ2IA+” lifestyle. My child does not have to agree that Tommy is really Tina, when he decides to wear a dress. We are free to tolerate, but not condone! That is our God-given right, defended by federal and state law!
Superintendent Simonson has filled our public school website with legal cases defending free speech. She told us obscene books cannot be removed because it’s “censorship,” and there would be “no books left in the library.”
But on Monday, Feb. 6, Simonson slipped down her censorship slope. She fired local bus driver, Keith Markley. What did he do to deserve termination? Markley exercised his God-given, law-backed, constitutional right: freedom of speech. He wrote a letter to the editor titled “The Bully at My Door,” published on Feb. 1 [Free Press]. It offended the superintendent and board. They will not tolerate his intolerance of their current policy!
This is censorship at its worst. This is discrimination.
Express yourself, only if you support the school district’s decisions, and how they spend your money. But if your opinion differs, you’d better pack your bags, because you will be riding the censor ship to unemployment!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.