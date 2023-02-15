In the Feb. 1 edition of the Free Press, JSD243 Superintendent Simonson said, “Censorship can be a slippery slope –,” referring to her decision to keep LGBT literature, and other obscene books, in the hands of minors attending public school in Riggins.

The administration refuses to remove these books, and follow Idaho laws set in place to protect children, because of censorship? That is nonsense!

