‘On June 12th 2011, I’m turning 9. I found out that millions of people don't live to see their 5th birthday. And why? Because they didn’t have access to clean, safe water …”—Rachel Beckwith
Rachel didn’t want anything for her ninth birthday—just a chance to help poor strangers a world away—people whose only water supply was filled with filth, disease, and death.
On July 26, 2011, NBC NEWS.com reported: “Rachel Beckwith wanted to raise $300 by her ninth birthday to help bring clean water to people in poor countries. Donors from across the world are making sure her wish is realized after her death, perhaps a thousand times over. Rachel was about $80 short of her goal when she turned 9 in June, and then a horrific highway traffic accident took her life away last week. But news of the Bellevue, Wash., girl’s pluck and selflessness emerged after the tragedy, and it is inspiring thousands of people — most of them strangers — to push her dream along.
By Tuesday afternoon, her webpage that was set up to take contributions for charity:water, a nonprofit organization that brings clean drinking water to people in developing nations, had attracted more than $200,000 in pledges …
“Rachel’s family attends East Lake Community Church, a nondenominational church of about 4,000 members in Bothell, a suburb northeast of Seattle. The church held a benefit concert in September that helped raise more than $300,000 for charity:water to bring clean water to the Bayaka tribe in the Central African Republic … Rachel was in a car with her mother and younger sister on Interstate 90 when a semitrailer jackknifed into a logging truck, causing a chain-reaction crash involving more than a dozen vehicles, according to media reports.”
More than a century ago, British cricketer C. T. Studd (1860-1931) abandoned comfort and wealth to share Christ with China, India, and Africa. Rachel Beckwith’s brief life (2002-2011) profoundly reflects his prescient poem: “Only one life, ‘twill soon be past, / Only what’s done for Christ will last.”
Gary Altman
Grangeville
