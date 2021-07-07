Regarding the letter in the June 30 issue of C. Dale Ruebush, who tries to prove from the Bible that dead people are unconscious. He gives chapter and verse from Ecclesiastes 9:5, 6, which states that, “the dead do not know anything.” This verse simply states that the passed-on dead do not know anything that is happening in this world, “under the sun” (v. 6). Solomon later wrote that at death, “man goes to his eternal home..The dust will return to the earth as it was and the spirit will return to God, who gave it” (Ecclesiastes 12:5, 7). Upon death, every person will have to answer to God as to what they have done with their loaned-out, probationary life.
One time Jesus described a conversation between two people after death. One man requested from the other: “Father Abraham, have mercy on me and send Lazarus that he may dip the tip of his finger in the water and cool off my tounge. For I am in agony in this flame” (Luke 16:24). So, by this example, the dead certainly do know something, and feel something, and remember something.
Dale states that, “if anyone who died were to deserve to go directly to heaven at death, surely it would have been Jesus.” Evidently, Dale, you ignored where - in His dying breath - Jesus cried out, “Father, into your hands I commit My Spirit” (Luke 23:46). So while His Spirit was with His Father, his dead physical body lay in a tomb. “The body without the spirit is dead” (James 2:26). Then after three days, Jesus’ Spirit was rejoined with his lifeless, physical body, causing his resurrection. So when Christ remarked that, “I have not yet ascended to the Father,” he was speaking of his regenerated, resurrected, physical body.
Christ went through hell on the cross as our substitute to save us from eternal, never-ending hell. Now, to avoid hell, all we have to do is repent of our sinful, selfish, deceitful nature, accepting Jesus as our savior. The penalty has been paid.
So Dale, before you write another letter, I suggest that you double-check your Biblical assertions.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
