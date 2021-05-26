As a Republican-leaning libertarian, I listen to Republican speakers more than Democrats, and lately I have been very impressed with Wyoming’s representative, Liz Cheney, and Illinois representative, Adam Kinzinger. Both of these people do not fear Trump or his base.
Having listened to Kinzinger, read about his heroism with a criminal with a knife, and agreeing with most of what he believes, such as having a commission to find out more about the Jan. 6 capital attempted takeover, and voting to impeach Donald Trump, he would be good for America. And if he were to get the 2024 nomination, I would definitely vote for him. If Liz Cheney were his running mate, that would be a winning ticket! They, as a team would be opposed to conspiracy theories, especially Q-Anon, and would agree that the 2020 election was not fraudulent.
Interviewed by CNN, Kinzinger said, “I’m an American before I’m a Republican.”
We need Republicans and true patriotic Americans like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger to turn this nation around!
Patrick Threewit
Kooskia
