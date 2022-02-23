It’s a shameful thing that nasty political tactics have entrenched themselves in Idaho County. Going back to the first Mayor Daley of Chicago, voter fraud has run rampant in Chicago and, as we saw in the last presidential race, is now commonplace throughout our nation.
It is now showing its ugly face in our local school levy. Running the tax levy in March is an example of these disreputable tactics: suppress the vote, by running it in the dark of night at an off time, rather than running it on the primary general election.
Running a levy in March has never passed the last two non-successful levies run in May.
Governor Little has promised $1.1 billion to education over the next five years, which is to compute to more than $200,000,000 per year. The levy will be unnecessary with that amount of money. Just another dishonest trick by our local district.
Please, don’t support these dishonest tactics and dirty tricks. Say no to them, vote no on the levy.
J. and J. Negus
Grangeville
