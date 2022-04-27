With all the big corporate lobbyists influencing legislators, the people’s needs and freedoms are, more often than not, overlooked. We are told what we want to hear at election time, but once our “conservative” candidate enters office they often forget about us.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation rates all bills as to whether they diminish our freedom, increase the size and spending of government, and many other criteria. Each legislator earns grades in three categories: Freedom, Spending and Education. It is important we educate ourselves as to how they vote so we don’t reelect them if they are failing in their duty to protect and promote our freedom.
In the upcoming May 17 Primary Election, we have a unique opportunity to clean house of the lobbyist lapdogs and install true conservative public servants in many races.
In District 7, Carl Crabtree earned a D- for Freedom, an F for Spending and an F for Education. He also voted to fund “Social Justice” and “Critical Race Theory” at Boise State and against parental oversight of their children’s education. Fortunately, we have a great alternative in Cindy Carlson. She is big on preserving freedoms, including medical choice and the right to economically prosper. She strongly opposes teaching our children to hate others with CRT and “Social Justice” brainwashing.
For Lt. Governor, we have House Speaker Scott Bedke, who earned an F for Freedom, an F for Spending and a D+ for Education. He voted to keep the grocery tax, to create a vaccine registry, for CRT curriculum in preschool and against the Second Amendment. Thankfully, we have Priscilla Giddings running against him. She received an A- for Freedom, an A for Spending and an A+ for Education. She has been trying to kill the grocery tax, opposes funding CRT in the schools, stands for medical privacy and personal choice, strongly supports the Second Amendment, and is fighting to end corruption in Boise.
Governor Little has shown us what tyranny looks like and his opponent, Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, has shown us what freedom could look like. Let’s choose freedom, not empty promises.
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
