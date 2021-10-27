After nearly losing my wife and our son to Delta Covid I am very pro-vaccine. However, this is the United States. Here, we are free to make our own choices, whether right or wrong. Until now. The U.S. Constitution apparently no longer applies in Washington State.
Government mandates are anti-American and wrong and accepting them sets a very dangerous precedent. Here in Idaho the choice is still yours. Please, choose to vaccinate. Your life may depend on it. Thanks.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
