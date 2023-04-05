Mr. Chmelik [Free Press issue March 29], it doesn’t really matter if conservative Christian Republicans want this to be a Christian country, as most do. Pew Research states, “Since 2007, the percentage of adults who say they are atheist, agnostic, or nothing in particular, has grown from 16% to 29%. During this time, the share of U.S. adults who identify as Christian has fallen from 78% to 63%. If recent trends in religious switching continue, Christians could make up less than half of the U.S. population within a few decades.” What will that do for the rise of Christian nationalism?
I’m not a believer in much of the Bible, but from taking several college divinity school online lecture courses am pretty well-versed in it. Maybe your exclusivist Biblical ideas impress some, but I think people of other cultures and religions are just as happy and filled with their version of the spirit as you are. There are many gods in this world, even in the Christian heaven. What’s good about this country is we can believe in any god or not believe in a god. What we shouldn’t do is use the power of government to force others to believe as we do.
