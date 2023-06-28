With all the concern, lately, in national news, and on YouTube, regarding the persecution of conservative Christians in this country, I just wanted to ask a few questions in order to get a general feeling of support or opposition to some of the questions I keep reading about.
1. Should America be declared a Christian nation?
2. Were all our Founding Fathers Christians?
3. Why did the Founders not put the name of Jesus in our Constitution?
4. Does it matter which god (Christian, Muslim, Hindu, or no god), we bring into the classroom?
5. Should the American motto, “In God we trust,” be placed in all public school classrooms?
6. Should “The Ten Commandments” plaques be placed in all courthouses?
7. Does the Constitution encourage separation of church and government?
8. Should the U.S. be a Christian theocracy (government run by God’s laws in the Bible, as opposed to man’s laws)?
9. Who placed the phrase, “under God,” in our Pledge of Allegiance, and when was that done?
10. Should God and prayer be put back into America’s public schools?
11. Should all truly conservative patriotic Americans be required to follow God’s laws as found in the Christian Bible?
12. Should we strive to only elect white conservative Christians to public offices in this country?
13. Is Christian nationalism a threat to our representative democracy?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.