Your 12-23-20 issue contains an article on the Nezperce board’s voting to change the school mascot’s name. However, it was really an editorial on “religious freedom” as “guaranteed in the Constitution.”
The argument was that because we can celebrate Christmas any way we wish and attend church during COVID without being cited for infractions of the governor’s health mandates, we have religious freedom. Actually, members of a Moscow church were cited for public hymn singing without masks. At best the editorial was superficial; at worst, erroneous.
Anyone familiar with public school policy knows that Christian practices such as prayer and Bible reading have been outlawed since the early 1960s. Did those school teachers ask their students to describe the factual account of Jesus’ birth in Luke’s Gospel or what they wanted from Santa Claus?
A review of U.S. court cases reveals Christian business owners dragged through the courts because their biblical convictions didn’t allow them to photograph or bake cakes for same sex ceremonies. College campus watchdogs prohibit Christian students from sharing their faith even in tiny “free speech” zones. A prominent football coach was fired for kneeling to pray on the field after the game, but players can “take a knee” before the National Anthem or the flag.
Concerning the Constitution and religious freedom, the Supreme Court has proved its hostility to biblical Christianity by its view of the Constitution as an evolving document and its tendency to deify man by inventing a right to murder unborn children and its legalizing unnatural sex. The Constitution views man as a sinner whose lust for power must be controlled by severely limiting central government’s powers through a system of checks and balances between three branches (Isaiah 33:22).
The Supreme Court (Everson v. Board of Education, 1947) discarded all legal precedents when it took out of context from Jefferson’s Letter to the Danbury Baptists, his phrase a “wall of separation between Church and State”, applying it to the First Amendment.
Christians must “earnestly contend for the faith” (Jude v. 4) because they are marginalized, mocked, and misrepresented when they express their faith publicly.
Mary Hohmann
Kamiah
