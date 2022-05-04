Ignorant? Incompetent? Or in with the RINO leadership? These are the questions one must be asking yourself about Carl Crabtree, State Senator. For six long years, he has done nothing a conservative Republican would do. In fact, he consistently votes with the Democrats in committee and on important legislation on the Senate floor, all the while spending campaign contributions from PACs at a PR firm in Boise to portray himself as a “conservative leader!” RINOs don’t know any other way. Please vote this imposter out of office. Cindy Carlson is a true conservative; she’s committed to protecting and defending your freedom.
Robleigh Williams
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.