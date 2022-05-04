Ignorant? Incompetent? Or in with the RINO leadership? These are the questions one must be asking yourself about Carl Crabtree, State Senator. For six long years, he has done nothing a conservative Republican would do. In fact, he consistently votes with the Democrats in committee and on important legislation on the Senate floor, all the while spending campaign contributions from PACs at a PR firm in Boise to portray himself as a “conservative leader!” RINOs don’t know any other way. Please vote this imposter out of office. Cindy Carlson is a true conservative; she’s committed to protecting and defending your freedom.

Robleigh Williams

Kooskia

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments