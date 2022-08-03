Letter received July 13, 2022, from the Idaho State Tax Commission.
“Intent to deny property tax benefit”
Attention: Fellow senior residents who happen to still own property in Idaho.
I am a 78-year-old widow on a fixed income. After deducting Medicare Premiums, Supplemental Premiums, and prescription coverage and drugs not covered by my plan, mileage to and from medical appointments, I qualified for the property tax reduction benefit “Circuit Breaker.”
Being in the Kamiah Unified School District, and for the last two years, ending this June, we had a levy for two years, $600,000 a year for two years. My tax bill reflected a $436.94 a year tax amount. Fortunately, because of the “Circuit Breaker,” I did receive a break on my tax bill.
I just received a letter denying my application for a 2022 tax reduction; why?
“The assessed value of your home exceeds $300,000 or 150% of the median value of property in your county: Idaho County.”
It makes no difference that I am on a fixed income. Idaho State Tax Commission did send me a form for “property tax deferral.” So now the State of Idaho will be happy to place a lien on your property if you cannot afford your taxes when you die or sell; they get your taxes and interest. Sort of like a reverse mortgage. No thanks!
I have lived in Kamiah for 16 years. Born in Idaho and returned from California. You couldn’t get me back to California. I can say Prop 13 Jarvis Gann, in California, does protect property owners from being reassessed until they sell or die, in other words, they are protected from being taxed out of their homes.
With high gas prices, hefty food prices and everything else, I am fortunate to have my health so I can stay in the workforce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.