“Not good leadership to endanger county citizens without exhausting every opportunity to provide protections”.
Commissioner Brandt’s opinion piece last week explaining his “leadership” in summarily dismissing citizens’ efforts to have the commission explore some form of additional protection of our 2nd Amendment rights was, at a minimum, disappointing.
This new federal administration is open about its assault on any number of our constitutional rights, including the right “to keep and bear arms”. Commissioner Brandt’s trust that Idaho Senate Bill 1332 in 2014 is some form of “bulwark” against that is not in line with the statute it became, I.C. 18-3315b. I encourage everyone reading this to look it up and ascertain for themselves the level of “protection” it offers.
I am not familiar with the “petition” group Skip references. However, there are a lot of veterans and other Americans in our county and state that wonder who will have their backs when they refuse to surrender their arms should/when the Marxists attempt to collect them. That confrontation will not go well, and any wall or shield that can be built now to prevent matters from getting to that point would be wise and well-advised to pursue.
Idaho County has some pretty savvy folks, and there are plenty others beyond our county line that could help craft something beyond a “feel good ordinance”. A citizens committee to explore some opportunities, secure legal opinions and bring to the board some options would be prudent. Let the people who have the most to lose (our freedoms/rights) come up with some solutions.
At some point, our sheriff and deputies may/will be put in the position to choose between their neighbors and powerful federal enforcement elements. It behooves us to ensure that the law backs them to back us, the people.
Michael Edmondson
Elk City
