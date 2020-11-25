(Editor’s note: Carol Asher submitted this statement to be read at the Nov. 19 Lewiston City Council meeting in regards to its mask-wearing decision. Council approved 4-3 a face mask or other covering be worn while in public, through Jan. 25.)
Dear Mayor Collins and members of Lewiston City Council:
I have serious doubts that any socialist/Marxist-educated officials will have what it takes to understand what I am about to say, yet I can assure you that all true-blue citizens of our constitutional republic do understand perfectly!
So, I ask you to please pay close attention to this rule of thumb, by which each of you can check yourself, constitutionally:
Government officials have no authority to do anything that would be unlawful for private citizens to do. This means that if I, as a private citizen, do not have the power to require my fellow citizens to perform in a certain way — which obviously I don’t! — then neither do government officials have any such power!
Also, be very careful, lest you forget this following principle that ranks of the highest order: Under America’s Republican form of government, the citizens are your bosses; you are their hired servants, elected and empowered to perform certain, limited, lawful functions... not rule over the lives of sovereign people!
Another critically important fact that you all need to know and remember is this: True law does not compel performance; true law merely enjoins us from violating the natural-born rights and liberties of one another. Applied to the matter at hand, this means that you could never have been given — and thus you do not have — the power to pass an ordinance mandating the wearing of masks, and calling it “law.” Tyranny indeed it would be, but law? Never!
It is true that I myself live some distance away in Kamiah, but you might be interested to know that only yesterday I spent over $200 among your city merchants. If the wearing of masks is ever mandated for Lewiston, I will be spending my dollars elsewhere.
Thank you all sincerely for doing what is right...as Americans!
Carol J. Asher
Kamiah
