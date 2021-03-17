I can’t thank the City of Grangeville and dedicated workers enough for finding the way to get and keep Snowhaven open this challenging year! It worked, and worked well. The city should pride itself on the facility, as well as the swimming pool and the parks. Thank you.
Steve Munson
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.