The time has come, my fellow Americans, to stand up against tyranny.
I don’t know where our elected leaders are now, especially our federal delegation, but it’s clear something an old friend told me years ago is true: “A good man can go to D.C. but can only drink from the waters of the Potomac for so long before they lose the fighting spirit that brought them there in the first place.” It appears that has happened to Crapo, Risch and Simpson, and for now, I’ll give Fulcher a pass. Why the hell they aren’t fighting harder against this administration is inexcusable. The conclusion to be drawn is, we may be on our own.
So what do we do? Well, we the people are the ones actually in charge here. When Biden mandates certain employees, federal and private, take a shot despite their objections, it is us, the actual people on the ground, the supervisors, managers and doctors who have the free will and spirit to disobey. What are they going to do to us? Threaten termination? Probably. But “they” are the bureaucrats in Washington and “us” are the local residents. The “us” are the actual decision-makers on the ground. We have the power, but only if we act in mass and support thy neighbor. If in mass we push back, the feds options are limited. If you’re in an employment position of management or authority, defy the mandate and to everyone else, support these peoples’ tough decisions. Let it be known that no matter who sits in that chair, we will not comply. Careers are now at stake, and we have to hold the line.
It’s time to organize and for everyone to come together, ordinary citizens, community leaders, elected officials, law enforcement, everyone. The federal government cannot combat a unified citizenry; they can, however, pick us off one at a time. Do not compromise your principles, your beliefs, your freedoms. In the words of Winston Churchill, “never give in, never give in, never, never, never…”
Let’s get together!
Jason Hollibaugh
Grangeville
