Re: The article “District sets special levy meeting” which ran the week of Aug. 23:

I will be the first to say that I should have stopped the meeting on the 17th to assuredly determine what the Idaho Code says in the instance of what information the school district needs to present in regards to a levy. Trustee Edwards unintentionally misquoted Idaho Code when saying it requires a specific, accurate list of what will be cut if a proposed levy doesn’t pass. Comptroller Behler’s presentation correctly addressed the requirements of the Idaho Code – “The purpose for which the levy shall be used…” https://legislature.idaho.gov/statutesrules/idstat/title34/t34ch9/sect34-914/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.