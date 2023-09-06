Re: The article “District sets special levy meeting” which ran the week of Aug. 23:
I will be the first to say that I should have stopped the meeting on the 17th to assuredly determine what the Idaho Code says in the instance of what information the school district needs to present in regards to a levy. Trustee Edwards unintentionally misquoted Idaho Code when saying it requires a specific, accurate list of what will be cut if a proposed levy doesn’t pass. Comptroller Behler’s presentation correctly addressed the requirements of the Idaho Code – “The purpose for which the levy shall be used…” https://legislature.idaho.gov/statutesrules/idstat/title34/t34ch9/sect34-914/
The areas and amounts the MVSD comptroller presented are covered this year by primarily SRS funds. She was correct to present that a levy for the 2024-2025 school year would fund what she listed in her presentation. While we legally and practically cannot cut some of the items listed in Comptroller Behler’s presentation, she was presenting an accurate description of the areas and dollar amounts we would use levy funding for. If we do not have the means to fund the areas and amounts she presented, we would have to cut other areas the state does help fund and those reductions can be a double-edged sword, creating an increased reduction in funding from the state. Without a levy funding the lacking 3-plus million for 2024-2025 as presented by Comptroller Behler, we will have to cut a very significant amount of people (certified, classified and nonclassified) as our budget is in the 80 +/- percentage staff costs. Additionally, if we do end up having to cut certified staff, we also cut into the state’s basis for calculating our funding causing the overall funding from the state to decrease.
If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Comptroller Behler. She continues to be an incredible and knowledgeable asset to the MVSD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.