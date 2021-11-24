Just a point of clarification on the caption with the Cottonwood Halloween Event. This event is sponsored by D.A.T.E., solely.

Drug and Alcohol Trends Education (D.A.T.E.) is a program started by Danielle Cochran Shuffield, just over 10 years ago. She presents the current information on what’s being seen in the communities for parents, teachers, law enforcement, and community members to be aware of and red flags to watch for.

She began the Halloween Event four years ago to promote her program and safe alternative events for kids in our community, despite the fact she now lives and works in Lewiston. She has dedicated it to the Cottonwood Emergency Services as a tribute to where she started. She was a member of Cottonwood Fire Dept. in high school, St. Mary’s Ambulance in high school and college and currently volunteers for the Cottonwood Police Dept. She invites local services to participate with decorating and interacting with the community. This is her way of bringing attention to those agencies as well. A majority of the cost is out of her pocket. As the event grows, so do the costs involved, prompting her to ask for donations to assist and the community has been helpful in doing that.

It is not, however, a trunk or treat. Nor is it affiliated with St. Mary’s Health. Plans are already in the works for next year’s D.A.T.E. sponsored Halloween Block Party. For those interested in her program go to the Facebook page @drug.alcoholtrends.

Jennifer Cochran

Cottonwood

