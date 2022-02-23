I feel that I need to clarify a part of my letter, ‘Vote no on the Levy’, in last week’s newspaper. I wrote, “I heard the superintendent got a rather large bonus and/or a raise and a contract for three more years at the last December meeting.” I understand he had a three-year contract with two years remaining, and it was extended for another year. I have been informed that the bonus was for December of 2020. I’m sorry for the mix-up, and I apologize for any confusion. As for the raise, I don’t understand why he was contracted for $105,000, which equals $8,750 per month, but he is receiving $9,100 per month which equals $109,200 per year.
Cherylyn Kerley
Grangeville
