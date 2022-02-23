I feel that I need to clarify a part of my letter, ‘Vote no on the Levy’, in last week’s newspaper. I wrote, “I heard the superintendent got a rather large bonus and/or a raise and a contract for three more years at the last December meeting.” I understand he had a three-year contract with two years remaining, and it was extended for another year. I have been informed that the bonus was for December of 2020. I’m sorry for the mix-up, and I apologize for any confusion. As for the raise, I don’t understand why he was contracted for $105,000, which equals $8,750 per month, but he is receiving $9,100 per month which equals $109,200 per year.

Cherylyn Kerley

Grangeville

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments