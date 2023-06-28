Originally, classical liberalism was associated with a political philosophy of governance that protected individual rights, called for checks on government, encouraged economic freedom and was centered around individualism - the principles undergirding our nation’s founding.

Old-school liberalism transitioned into a more progressive statism, centered on social engineering and behavioral control, starting in the 1900s. In his book, After Liberalism, Paul Gottfried documents how the restrained liberalism of the 19th century gradually vanished, to be later replaced by its modern-day successor.

