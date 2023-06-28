Originally, classical liberalism was associated with a political philosophy of governance that protected individual rights, called for checks on government, encouraged economic freedom and was centered around individualism - the principles undergirding our nation’s founding.
Old-school liberalism transitioned into a more progressive statism, centered on social engineering and behavioral control, starting in the 1900s. In his book, After Liberalism, Paul Gottfried documents how the restrained liberalism of the 19th century gradually vanished, to be later replaced by its modern-day successor.
In the present, we see so-called liberalism more closely resembling illiberalism, where the political Left uses the state to proactively promote egalitarianism and purge society of perceived blights, and at its extreme, promote Marxist ideals (think Antifa), enforce groupthink and censorship (think cancel culture), and pick economic winners and losers (think essential vs. nonessential businesses). This proactive role of the state to manipulate behavior would be foreign to the liberals of yore, who generally believed in liberty and restraint.
We would do well to revisit the words of classical liberal Thomas Jefferson: “In questions of power, let no more be heard of confidence in man, but bind him down from mischief by the chains of The Constitution.”
