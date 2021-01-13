The clear and acknowledged election fraud has been given the green light by our Republican senators.
The crime of election fraud, not investigated by the FBI, not heard by the courts, not addressed by the state legislatures, brushed aside by the Supreme Court and now given the nod by Crapo, Risch and Simmons is pure poison to a republic reliant on faith in its elections, the Constitution and the rule of law.
The Biden presidency will be the fruit of the poisoned tree, abetted by a feckless Congress that is an accessory to the crime, along with big tech media now censoring the President of the United States.
The Idaho voter is now condemned and helpless in the face of a handful of corrupt counties in a handful of corrupt states.
President Lincoln said, “The Constitution is not a suicide pact,” but a reckless Congress is now determined to make it so.
Joel Anderson
Grangeville
