The Clearwater QRU had its annual spaghetti feed this past Saturday, March 11. We had an excellent turnout of more than 150 attendees. We had approximately 25 volunteers to assist us in putting on this dinner. Many local merchants/and local craftsmen donated items for us to raffle.
We are so thankful to live in this community.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.