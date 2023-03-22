The Clearwater QRU had its annual spaghetti feed this past Saturday, March 11. We had an excellent turnout of more than 150 attendees. We had approximately 25 volunteers to assist us in putting on this dinner. Many local merchants/and local craftsmen donated items for us to raffle.

We are so thankful to live in this community.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments