Listening to the balderdash from President-Elect Biden makes me wonder what the future holds for America, Idaho and our local area.
With the Democrat threat to immediately increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, what are the streets of Grangeville going to look like? Can our local business community absorb this major increase?
How much more will it cost each of us to eat at local restaurants? Will tickets to the Blue Fox remain at a level that allows famillies to go to the movies?
Biden and his shadow administration (Obama) are on an unsustainable spending spree and the old adage “No such thing as a free lunch” is not within their frame of reference as long as free things are paid for by you and me.
Will the streets of Grangeville see closed signs and boarded up windows with Democrats in charge? One has to ask the question, even if it is too late now. Democrats and those who hate President Trump now own this mess. Remind them the next time anyone questions Republican policy.
Al Bolden
White Bird
