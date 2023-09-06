I am pleased to announce Code 3 to 1 is forming a chapter in Central Idaho.
Code 3 to 1 is a group of retired peace officers who have made Idaho their home.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
I am pleased to announce Code 3 to 1 is forming a chapter in Central Idaho.
Code 3 to 1 is a group of retired peace officers who have made Idaho their home.
Our regular members are retired peace officers not only from the state of Idaho, but from various agencies across our nation. Our membership is made up of officers of all ranks, from large agencies to small, federal, state and local.
Our associate members include civilian law enforcement personnel, firefighters, emergency medical services (EMS), and military personnel.
Many of our members are U.S. Armed Forces veterans, and many have served their communities in elected political office or varied nonprofit organizations.
Our mission is to support our communities, local and state law enforcement, and retired peace officers. We do this in a variety of ways, some of which include:
· Outreach and support of retirees
· Assisting law enforcement agencies to obtain grants
· Peer support for officers, retired or current, who have experienced traumatic events
· Supporting legislation that supports law enforcement and is conducive with keeping Idaho, Idaho
· Making available subject matter experts such as individuals who are former criminal street gang detectives, homicide investigators, undercover narcotics detectives, DNA experts and canine officers, to name a few.
Starting in October, we will be meeting for regular luncheons on the first Thursday of every month at The Trails at 11:30 a.m. We invite any retired law enforcement, retired fire personnel, EMS, or civilian law enforcement retirees to attend.
If you are interested in becoming a part of Code 3 to 1 or have any questions, feel free to email me, Roger Kenyon, at rogerkenyon@code3to1.com or Larry Dunn at larrydunn@code3to1.com.
Roger Kenyon
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.