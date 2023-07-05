According to botanist James Wong, in the June issue of New Scientist, coffee grounds are bad for your plants.
Yep, caffeine is a natural herbicide. It discourages germination and discourages root growth. And there is plenty enough left in your grounds to damage your garden. Even trace amounts are bad. Ach du liebe!
