I come from a long line of military, fire fighters and law enforcement (myself included) patriotic individuals. The BLM movement has lost sight of the black people they claim to represent. They themselves claim to be trained Marxists and plan to take over our country. Defund/dismantle the police! Look at the anarchists that took over Seattle; they are nothing but lazy thugs who believe society owes them. Seattle mayor called these anarchists “patriots.” Well, now after they destroyed her city, she wants her city back. These anarchists actually have a list of demands before they give up the city. Who the hell do they think they are? Each and every one of them belongs in jail. If these individuals hate our country, our laws and our freedoms, then get the hell out.
Where are the Dems during all this turmoil, death and destruction? Not one has come out and spoken against the violence. Why? They couldn’t get rid of President Trump with their phony Russian collusion, no high crimes or misdemeanors, the Biden Ukraine fiasco or Pelosi impeachment trial. So now they are using BLM in an attempt to bring our president down. The Dems have used the black people to further their own agenda for decades, so why stop now? Do all you bleeding hearts and do-gooders know where your donations went? All donations are funneled thru BLM to an organization called ActBlue and directly to democratic politicians, mainly Pelosi, Biden and the DNC. Not one cent goes to the inner cities or to help blacks.
Then there is far-left BLM activist, Shaun King, who stated last Monday that statues of white Jesus, his European mother and all their white friends should be taken down and destroyed, along with any murals and stained-glass windows in churches. Enough is enough.
I may be a woman, I may be old, but I love my country, I love my flag and I love my God. It will be a cold day in hell before I give up any of my freedoms to these thugs. God Bless America.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
