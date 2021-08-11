Most are probably aware that Priscilla Giddings is running for Lt. Governor. Our current Lt. Governor, Janice McGeachin, is running for Idaho Governor. Both have proven themselves to be courageous leaders who will represent the people and fight for conservative values.
The prospect of having these two, together, in the offices of the Executive Branch is an incredible opportunity for Idaho. In the last year, it has become clear to me how deep the corruption is at the Capital. The conservative majority of Idahoans are not being represented in Boise. The power behind the opposition these two candidates face is really daunting. It will take you and I standing with, promoting and supporting, conservative candidates like these two to make a change.
The possibility of retaining Little as Governor with Scott Bedke as Lt. Governor (Priscilla’s opponent in the race) is a frightening prospect. Come to Priscilla Giddings’ meet and greet on Sunday the 22 at 2 p.m., at the Kamiah Legion Hall, to ask questions and find out how you can get involved.
Jenny Keyser
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.