Most are probably aware that Priscilla Giddings is running for Lt. Governor. Our current Lt. Governor, Janice McGeachin, is running for Idaho Governor. Both have proven themselves to be courageous leaders who will represent the people and fight for conservative values.

The prospect of having these two, together, in the offices of the Executive Branch is an incredible opportunity for Idaho. In the last year, it has become clear to me how deep the corruption is at the Capital. The conservative majority of Idahoans are not being represented in Boise. The power behind the opposition these two candidates face is really daunting. It will take you and I standing with, promoting and supporting, conservative candidates like these two to make a change.

The possibility of retaining Little as Governor with Scott Bedke as Lt. Governor (Priscilla’s opponent in the race) is a frightening prospect. Come to Priscilla Giddings’ meet and greet on Sunday the 22 at 2 p.m., at the Kamiah Legion Hall, to ask questions and find out how you can get involved.

Jenny Keyser

Kooskia

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments