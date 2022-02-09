We are all in this together. Unfortunately, however, our legislators’ failure to adequately provide for education in our state divides us and causes acrimony among our friends and neighbors in Mountain View School District. To maintain a democratic republic, we must have an educated citizenry, which is why our state constitution requires the legislature to provide for public education.
Idaho’s legislature has not been doing its job, and that puts the responsibility on us at the local level to run levies to fund our schools adequately. That’s why I will vote yes on yet another supplemental levy. We must continue to suffer these levies until our legislators follow the law. We are all in this together.
The legislature is currently out of balance because of lawmakers who either oppose the full funding of public education or who refuse to compromise. The only way to fix this perennial problem is to elect pro-education legislators. Until we do that, to prevent the loss of an entire educated generation – because we are a pro-education, pro-young people, and pro-democratic society, we must come together and vote yes on this levy. We can fix this problem because we are all in this together.
Dawn Koehler
Grangeville
