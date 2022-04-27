Judge Mizelle knocks down the travel mask mandate. Apparently, she can read the U.S. Constitution. Let freedom ring and let the lefties fret and agonize.

Biden cancels student loan debt: Another leftie lesson for the poor, dumb students who worked extra jobs or shifts and paid off their loans. Think Democratic. Forget your loan debt and party on. Uncle Sugar will reward your lack of responsibility.

Doctors discussing abortion brought a dismal picture to mind:

Abortion “doctors” must attend some required classes. Are those “Intro to Baby Killing” and “Baby Killing 101”, etc. Do they trade their Hippocratic Oath (refrain from harm) for a Hypocritic Oath while they practice their despicable “procedures?” Sad stuff.

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

