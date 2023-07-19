Brandt declares that a “field trip” is a continuation of the Milner public hearing. He has now considered “waivers” which landowners are making “hearing attendees” or fact witnesses (which now appear to include the “judges,” i.e., the commissioners) sign. A waiver, a legal document, to perform some inspection on private land. How can this possibly be a public hearing? What happens if one person signs but another refuses? Or, what occurs when there is a dispute as to the exact location or route of the public right of way which has just been litigated and decided by this very commission?
I see no way this “field trip” can take place without many legal complications.
Skip is pandering to a handful of private property owners at public expense.
Most importantly this is not in the public interest.
If a legitimate alternative to the validated Milner trail is petitioned for, then this, of course, is valid. Ms. Rambo seems to be unable to grasp this simple concept and continues to ram forward presenting existing Forest Service roads as an alternative. You can get to New York by going west around the world. That’s an alternative. This is nonsense just like Ms. Rambo.
The field trip serves no legitimate purpose in the legal hearing process. This is purely public relations and politics.
I strongly urge the county to call off this field trip which can only create more legal and public policy problems, cost taxpayers a lot more money and for no good reason at all. Once the parties to this petition actually have a real alternative they can easily take photos and videos and maps to present their arguments to the commissioners in a regular and properly conducted hearing at the courthouse.
