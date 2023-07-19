Brandt declares that a “field trip” is a continuation of the Milner public hearing. He has now considered “waivers” which landowners are making “hearing attendees” or fact witnesses (which now appear to include the “judges,” i.e., the commissioners) sign. A waiver, a legal document, to perform some inspection on private land. How can this possibly be a public hearing? What happens if one person signs but another refuses? Or, what occurs when there is a dispute as to the exact location or route of the public right of way which has just been litigated and decided by this very commission?

I see no way this “field trip” can take place without many legal complications.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.