Who elected the commissioners? Simmons Sanitation? So Simmons bought a dumpster site near the golf course and this eyesore, like all their others, will welcome travelers to town. The solution: fire Simmons, hire Walco. You’ll respond, “But we signed a contract.” Seems to me once they remove every dumpster they’ve breached their contract. Cancel it. There was never a problem with Walco, with perfect service. It’s a local business worthy of support. Simmons has complained and had problems since first hired. The commissioners are serving the city, not the county, if this goes through. Mt. Idaho residents are expected to haul daily trash six miles in and back. Already oversized items, which could easily be taken to Walco, must be hauled to Kamiah. Meanwhile, city dwellers continue to fill our dumpsters. They’ll just love the new convenient location!
This was underhanded. There will be rows of dumpsters. It will make things easier for Simmons while making it a hardship for those they supposedly serve.
Please remove the $198/year we pay for Simmons on our tax form and let me pay Walco instead. Most folks out this way would prefer that option.
Commissioners were elected to represent the best interests of county residents, not the city, not Simmons Sanitation. Do your job.
Kim Chenoweth
Grangeville
