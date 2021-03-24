Shelly Dumas’s disagreements with former commissioner Frei are one thing, however, her personal attacks and unfounded accusations against his character are another. In the court of public opinion, her unjust accusations are deceptive personal attacks; but what if she had to defend her words in a court of law, what witnesses would she call, what evidence would she present to prove the words she has spoken? We can respectfully disagree.
This is what debate and dialogue are about, and they are paramount to a free society; and if we are to seek justice, “as a matter of honor man owes it to another to manifest the truth.” — St Thomas Aquinas. Unfortunately, today it has become commonplace to pronounce unjust judgments, condemn the innocent and let the guilty go free.
Jim Chmelik
Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.