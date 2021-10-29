It really concerns me when out-of-state-newcomers attempt to take over our schools and county. They have proven to be uninformed and not caring enough to attend critical board meetings (except the last one!). They don’t have current important information and when attending the forum, showed how uninformed they really were.
It really concerns me when they stoop to putting campaign signs up on private property without permission and then delay taking them down when ordered... I hope this concerns others. This is about integrity and honesty. It’s about Idaho County.
Steve Munson
Grangeville
