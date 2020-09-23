Response to Sept 16, 2020, opinion article by the Idaho Democratic Legislative Caucus titled “Democrats fighting for Idaho’s Future”. This article espoused how the Idaho Democrats, given the chance to lead, would want to focus on education, fair taxes, public lands, infrastructure, health care and public safety.
I am confused. Did this article suggest there are two Democratic parties in this country? I ask because the Democratic party I am witnessing is tearing down America. Look at the removal/destruction of statues commemorating our historic figures; the defacing of institutional properties; the erasing of history; embracing illegal immigration; proposed massive tax increases; the abolishment and disparagement of our police; allowing the burning and looting of businesses; supporting Black Lives Matter and not supporting All Lives Matter; encouraging Antifa riots. As most of us are aware, this list goes on.
Is this the future I want to see for Idaho? Hell no. Or is there another Democratic party I overlooked?
Vincent Rundhaug
Grangeville
