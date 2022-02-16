Here we go again. Medium household income has suffered a $276 a month increase in inflation thanks to Biden. Failed policies, open borders, gas prices going higher and a possible war with Russia. We have three more years to suffer with the current administration. It can and will get worse. Now we have another levy coming next month and I’ve noticed the signs popping up in yards.
What exactly is the money going toward? Has the district set out a list of what the money will cover? Is the levy going toward salary and benefits? What are they asking home and property owners for this time? How do the children benefit directly from this and other levies? I’m really confused as to what they want to spend our money on. Why is it always the same questions being asked and the district never telling the people who end up funding this what the money is going toward. I will be voting no, again.
Michael Collins
Grangeville
