I am terribly confused. Maybe someone can please tell me why the following is being allowed to continue except for money and not the John Doe public like most of the people in the United States, mainly the small taxpayers.

The president and all his cronies (Congress) are saying we must do everything possible to get carbon out of the atmosphere. They are pushing wind turbines, electric cars, and everything else that is carbon-free. No matter the costs, must get carbon out of the atmosphere.

