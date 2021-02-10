In Congress’ current session, the Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act will be brought to a vote. This piece of legislation reflects the teachings and advocacies of the Roman Catholic Church. Fundamentally, in this faith’s recognizing of the dignity of all of humanity, Pope Leo XIII, in Rerum Novarum, endorsed the formation of “workingmen’s unions, arguing that “they should become more numerous and more efficient.”
Pope Paul VI declares that “Among the basic rights of the human person is to be numbered the right of freely founding unions for working people. These should be able truly to represent them and to contribute to the organizing of economic life in the right way. Included is the right of freely taking part in, “the activity of these unions without risk of reprisal.”
Pope John Paul II defined unions as ‘an indispensable element of social life” and that they serve as “a mouthpiece for the struggle for social justice.” He demanded that workers should be assured the right to strike.
In 1986 the American Catholic Bishops defended the right to organize in the strongest terms and called for labor law reform to better protect that right. The PRO Act would answer this clarion call.
Against the solidarity of workers and our rights, as defended by the Catholic Church, are the foes who advocate and promote hyper-individuality, the atomization of society, and the socio-Darwinism’s “every man for himself.”
John Andrechak
Kamiah
Member in Good Standing, Labors International Union of North America
